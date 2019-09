Chance The Rapper has added guests Lil Yachty and Taylor Bennett to his Feb. 4 concert at Cleveland’s Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

Bennett, 23, is the brother of Chance, 26, aka Chancelor Jonathan Bennett.

The 7 p.m. concert is part of a North American tour to celebrate the release of Chance’s first studio album, “The Big Day.”

Tickets are on sale at www.rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com and www.livenation.com.