Home rule is on life support in Ohio, the victim of a long-running battle between conservative Ohio lawmakers and liberal leaders in the state’s largest cities.

The Ohio Supreme Court delivered the latest blow to cities such as Akron and Cleveland this week in a 4-3 ruling endorsing lawmakers’ power to block cities from requiring local workers to get substantial work from city projects.

The case involved Cleveland’s challenge to a 2016 state law that made it illegal for the city to require public construction contractors to use city residents for at least 20% of hours worked on a project. Cleveland’s strategy was designed to invest public funds in its citizens who are likely to spend their incomes locally, with Mayor Frank Jackson claiming local workers earned $232 million in 10 years.

In Akron, the city has been even more aggressive in ensuring public funds remain in the city despite the absence of a similar law. Contracts for the ongoing $1.2 billion sewer separation project have required — and reportedly hit — 50% local hiring goals since 2017, Akron Beacon Journal/Ohio.com reporter Doug Livingston reported.

Neither city is banning outside contractors or workers, moves that would create unfair situations. They’re simply ensuring the reinvestment of substantial public funds to help address the significant poverty issues confronting all major urban areas.

“Our residents and taxpayers are funding these projects — and they should share in the economic benefits,” Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan said.

Ohio’s home rule powers are vested in the state’s constitution and generally allow cities to govern themselves on local issues while granting the state power to regulate issues impacting the general welfare of the state.

How Akron or Cleveland spend their money should be a local decision.

Interestingly, state lawmakers show far more restraint on regulating home rule on other issues, even allowing city after city to enact more stringent laws such as bans on using handheld cellphones while driving. Under state law, a driver must commit another traffic offense before being pulled over for using a handheld phone. But in a growing number of cities, an essentially legal phone call starting in one community becomes illegal when a driver passes into the next town. Traffic laws should be consistent statewide, not a patchwork mess.

It’s also not lost on us that the same lawmakers who banned local worker requirements also have drastically reduced state funding to local governments. That’s helped lead to tight budgets, higher taxes and increased user fees for water and sewer in many cities, including Akron.

If a contractor can’t see the wisdom of investing in local workers for projects, there’s plenty of business to find elsewhere, including state and other projects across Northeast Ohio. We also don’t buy the Ohio Contractors Association claim that it could not hire qualified people in Cleveland.

As Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor’s dissenting opinion noted, Cleveland’s law only affected “how a public authority does business with contractors" and doesn’t exclude or regulate workers.

We urge Akron and Cleveland to continue exploring ways to ensure local projects benefit their residents economically.

Republican lawmakers also would be wise to re-examine their priorities. All Ohioans benefit when the state’s largest cities are thriving, even if they are more liberal politically.