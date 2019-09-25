A team of investigators chasing new leads on old sex crimes will get $2 million more from the U.S. Department of Justice to catch up on a backlog of cold cases.

“This grant will help continue the difficult work of investigating these cold cases, convicting rapists, and potentially preventing future sexual assaults,” Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh said in a joint statement with the city of Akron. “This new resource will provide my office with the tools needed to prosecute more offenders and assist my mission of keeping Summit County safe.”

The Akron Sexual Assault Kit Initiative, announced in February 2018 and formed this past January, has been operating on a 3-year $991,582 grant. Prior to its existence, Akron Police assigned one officer to unsolved sex crimes, which included evidence previously locked away in 1,822 sexual assault kits that have since been tested by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

DNA profiles from the kits have led investigators to believe that as many as 30 serial rapists have preyed on local woman for the past 20 years. If many of these crimes get any older, prosecutors will not be able to bring charges under Ohio’s current statute of limitations on rape and other sex crimes.

The three-person unit opened its first investigation of an old sex crime in March. Starting at the bottom of the stack with the oldest crimes, 80 cases have so far been evaluated. Fifty were closed for various reasons, including deceased suspects or victims who did not to relive their trauma. Thirty cases are active. Four people have been indicted for rape, including one suspect charged with four counts of rape and kidnapping.

Initial funding for Akron's cold case unit provided for three new detectives, an administrative assistant and new case management software to coordinate efforts with the Summit County prosecutor and Victim Assistance Program. City administrators announced Wednesday another $1,980,292 through 2022 to pay for:

• A full-time Summit County prosecutor and paralegal ($645,109);

• Two full-time victim advocates and a therapist from the Rape Crisis Center of Medina and Summit Counties ($535,262);

• Researchers with the Begun Center for Violence Prevention Research and Education at Case Western Reserve University, who will collect and analyze sexual crime data to understand patterns and inform the team ($425,000);

• Two full-time Victim Assistance Program advocates (up from the current one at part-time) and partial funding for a supervisor ($263,835);

• Overtime for Akron Police detectives ($73,953);

• Patrick Palmieri of the Summa Health Traumatic Stress Center, a licensed clinical psychologist who will train the sex crimes unit in Trauma Informed Sexual Assault Investigation and Prosecution and Forensic Experiential Trauma Interview ($20,000).

“This training not only improves the experience for survivors and witnesses experiencing trauma, but also improves investigations as a whole by yielding better information that can be used to pursue justice in these cases,” Akron Police Chief Ken Ball said in the joint statement.

“By working in collaboration with APD, we can help change how sexual assaults are handled in the criminal justice system and how the system and society view sexual assaults, victims, and offenders,” said Rachel Lovell, a lead researcher at CWRU’s Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel School of Applied Social Sciences.

Reach Doug Livingston at dlivingston@thebeaconjournal.com or 330-996-3792.