This Saturday, more than 10,000 runners in the FirstEnergy Akron Marathon, Half Marathon and Team Relay will be hitting the streets of Akron for the 17th year.

The marathon is also in its fifth year as part of the Akron Children’s Hospital Akron Marathon Race Series, which offers two additional races throughout the year.

“We’re creating a world-class running experience for our participants, and our spectators help us set that stage as a vital part of amplifying our race atmosphere in Akron,” said Anne Bitong, executive director of the Akron Marathon Charitable Corporation.

A big change this year is a different starting line for the race: runners will take off from Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens instead of the race starting in downtown Akron. The finish line remains at Canal Park Stadium.

Race officials had a few reasons for changing the starting line — and the course with its distinctive blue painted line. Officials redesigned the full and half marathon course to include new elevation changes, with fewer climbs for runners and a net 150 foot drop in both courses. This should help runners — especially elite competitors — looking for a personal record or qualifying time for other national races.

The new course also takes half marathon runners into West Akron; previous 13.1-mile courses stopped short of that side of the city. It also includes a new stretch around Mile 23 of the 26.2-mile full marathon on the Ohio and Erie Canal Towpath Trail. Runners will cross the floating bridge on Summit Lake as part of this stretch.

The race starting time has been pushed back half an hour to 7:30 a.m. to ensure the sun is out and to allow for more time to transport runners on 40 Metro buses from downtown Akron to Stan Hywet, from 5 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. The shuttle buses are only for runners and will not be available for spectators.

A familiar face will be in front of the runners. Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan will be bicycling the full marathon route in front of the lead runners — something he has done since 2015, when he was Summit County Clerk of Courts and candidate for mayor.

Press Secretary Ellen Lander Nischt said Horrigan, an avid cyclist, counts the marathon among his favorite experiences. “To look back and see all these athletes and be part of a world-class event in his city, it’s a true privilege.

“Biking is his hobby and passion, and nothing beats being the lead bike in the Akron Marathon,” she said.

Spectators have many places to watch their runners, whether they want to stay in one place or be mobile, Race Director Brian Polen said.

“If you want an easy day, go with your runner downtown, get them on the bus. Stay downtown and see them at mile 12.5, walk one block to Mile 16 and then head to the finish line,” he said.

Here’s what you need to know if you’re a spectator or you want to know how to get around Akron’s roads during peak marathon times. More information is available at www.akronmarathon.org in a section called “Along the Blue Line.”

Where to watch

Go to one of six Akron host neighborhoods, where there are designated parking areas and block parties scheduled. Check out the approximate running times for first and last runners on the accompanying map to gauge when to be at a certain spot.

Start line: Park at King Community Learning Center, 805 Memorial Parkway, and walk over to Portage Path. Race officials hope spectators will be lining Portage Path from the starting gate at Stan Hywet down to Portage Country Club at Memorial Parkway to cheer runners off at the start of the race at 7:30 a.m. Runners will come back through that stretch for Mile 10 around 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Northwest Akron, Wallhaven and Highland Square, Mile 5.5: Parking at Fairlawn Country Club, 200 N. Wheaton Road. Several block parties will be in the area and there’s even a Milkshake Mile at Mile 7 on South Hawkins, featuring a Swenson’s food truck passing out blue line milkshake shots for runners and spectators in celebration of their 85th anniversary.

North Akron, Cascade Valley and Downtown, Mile 12.4, 15.9 and Finish Line: Park in available downtown lots. One available lot is at the University of Akron, 225 S. Forge St., but it is a 0.6 mile walk to the finish line. Watch the Marathon and Half Marathoners split at the intersection of West Market and South Main Street at Mile 12.4 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., go to the Akron Children’s Hospital Hero Zone at Mile 25.5, the block on Bowery Street from West Exchange to State streets, with five of this year’s Hero Patients, 12 former Hero Patients and music from 91.3 The Summit from 10 a.m. to noon. (Other zones for Children’s Hospital patient heroes will be scattered throughout the course.) Parking available in the Exchange Street Deck.

Canal Park Stadium: Cheer on the runners from 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. as they finish the race inside the ballpark.

South Akron and Firestone Park, Mile 22: Parking Location: St. Paul Church, 1580 Brown St. Join neighbors at Firestone Park and cheer on the runners from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Summit Lake and Kenmore, Mile 23: Parking Location: Reach Opportunity Center, 980 Lake Shore Blvd. Join block parties along this new stretch of Summit Lake on the course from 9:40 a.m. to after 1 p.m. The final exchange zone for the relay is at Mile 23.4.

Road closures

You can’t have a marathon through the streets of Akron without some road closures. But as Bitong points out, “with the new start at Stan Hywet and new course, the road closures this year are just completely different. It really depends on the time of day. Downtown Akron roads are going to be open early in the morning where as before they were all closed.”

The list of road closures and times is long. For the full list, go to https://www.akronmarathon.org/race-series/akron-marathon and click on the yellow “Road Closures” button toward the bottom of the main page.

Residents who live along the blue line must remove their vehicles from the street by 1 a.m. Saturday (earlier in some spots); parking is banned along most points on the route until 4 p.m. Saturday.

More ways to enjoy

Watching finishers: Half Marathon winners are expected to finish at 8:35 a.m. and the awards ceremony at Canal Park Stadium will be at 9:20 a.m. Akron Marathon winners are expected to finish at 10 a.m. and the awards will be at 11 a.m. There is no awards ceremony for relay finishers.

Tracking runners: You can use the Akron Marathon free phone app to follow your favorite runner in real-time, based on the bib number. The app also has other helpful information.

Should you cheer: Yes! The majority of runners should have their names on their bibs, said Bitong. They are also color coded — yellow is a full marathoner, silver is half and pink is a relay runner. “Feel free to call out their name or words of encouragement,” said Bitong. “Be loud, cheer for them and call them by name.”

Jumping in late: It is too late to register online, but runners can sign up in person Friday at the Akron Marathon Health and Fitness Expo. The event is open to the general public and is where runners will pick up their packets on Friday. It takes place from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the John S. Knight Center in downtown Akron. There will be 70 vendors.

For the kids: There are nearly 1,000 kids expected at the Kids Fun Run at 6:30 p.m. at Lock 3 on Friday. It’s a 1-mile race around downtown Akron. Register through Thursday night at www.akronmarathon.org or at the event.

On Ohio.com: Watch a virtual flyover video of the course, including its water stations, Hero Zones and restrooms. On Saturday, go to the Akron Beacon Journal’s Facebook page for live coverage.

