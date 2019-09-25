COLUMBUS — Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose is considering whether to check past voter purges for improperly canceled registrations, after errors cropped up during the most recent cancellation process. LaRose said Tuesday that he will decide whether to move forward with those reviews after his office finalizes the most recent purge, where county boards of elections had to report which voters would be removed Sept. 6.

During a media roundtable Tuesday at the Franklin County Board of Elections, LaRose said his office still is reviewing data from all 88 county boards of elections to determine how many registrations were canceled Sept. 6. Once that review is finished, though, he would consider checking whether errors discovered in that process could have cropped up in purges done before he took office in January.

Voting rights groups and Statehouse Democrats have been pressing for such a review.

“I want to make sure this process I’m running right now ... is done as accurately as possible,” LaRose said. “When we get a chance to take a little breath from that, I’m willing to review that idea of looking back to the past.”

He acknowledged that voter registrations could have been improperly canceled under previous purges. After his office discovered problems in “four or five” counties during a financial audit in July, Franklin County discovered it had improperly purged about 120 registrations earlier this year.

“It’s entirely possible that the same problems that we found have occurred in the past and have gone unnoticed. The law of averages tells you that,” LaRose said. “But what constitutes a significant number? One voter constitutes a significant number, in my mind.”

Problems emerged with Ohio’s voter cancellation process after LaRose required county boards of elections to provide the list of registrations that it intended to purge. He merged those registrations into a single list of more than 235,000 people whom individuals and groups could contact and encourage to update their registrations.

Once that list was assembled, The Dispatch, voting rights groups and others discovered problems, including a vendor error that resulted in about 1,600 registrations being improperly on the purge list.

“The deeper we’ve dug on the voter registration process, candidly, the more problems we’ve found in the way that it’s done. This would never have been known if we hadn’t done this so transparently,” LaRose said.

His office has not said how many voters were purged across the state Sept. 6.

A spokesman said that number would be released once the office is finished with a review of data submitted by the county boards.

LaRose has worked with state lawmakers to propose updates to what he calls an “analog” voter registration system in Ohio. One bill would allow for automatic updates to voter registrations when individuals interact with the Bureau of Motor Vehicles; another would give the state greater oversight of vendors who deal with voter registration databases.

LaRose focused mostly on reassuring voters Tuesday that Ohio elections are fair and secure. Franklin County’s 46 elections workers are split evenly — 23 Democrats and 23 Republicans — as is the case at every board in the state.

“Partisans” on the right and the left are guilty of spreading misinformation about elections and voter registration, LaRose said. Instances of voter fraud are overstated by Republicans and Democrats inaccurately play up voter suppression, he said.

With concerns about foreign adversaries attempting to meddle in U.S. elections, LaRose said that Ohio’s voting machines are secure.

“This idea that somehow someone could play games with these machines is pretty far-fetched,” he said.

Voting machines undergo testing before and after elections and never are connected to the internet, so hacking a machine would require doing so onsite, LaRose said.

“These voting machines — the only way somebody can mess with them is if they put their hands on them, cracked open the case and took out their screwdriver. We would never allow that to happen in the state of Ohio,” he said.

