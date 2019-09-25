A road trip three men took to Akron from the Columbus area on Tuesday to party turned violent.

One of the men – a passenger in the car -- robbed the other passenger. And then the driver of the car shot at the robbery victim as he was running away.

The 30-year-old victim from the Columbus area told Akron police the incident unfolded like this:

The three men had driven to Akron when they got into an argument.

The driver of the car stopped the car and ordered the victim out in the area of East and Longview Avenues, west of Manchester Road, in the Sherbondy Hill area of Akron.

Then the driver pulled a gun on the victim, and the driver told the other passenger to take the victim’s cell phone and wallet.

As the victim was running away, he was shot at by the driver. The victim was not struck by any rounds, Akron police said.

The two suspects are in their 30s. All three men are from the Columbus area, the victim told police. The victim only identified the suspects by their first names. He told police that the three had come to Akron to party.