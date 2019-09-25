St. Vincent-St. Mary will celebrate the life of 2015 graduate Taylor Ceepo on Saturday evening at a soccer doubleheader at the stadium at the high school at 15 N. Maple St. near downtown Akron.

Ceepo, a Medina Woman and Walsh University graduate, collapsed and died May 19 while running in the Cleveland Marathon.

It was later determined that Ceepo, 22, died primarily of undiagnosed cardiomyopathy, a disease that affects the heart muscles' ability to pump blood to the rest of the body.

At about 6:30 p.m. Saturday, in between the boys and girls soccer games versus Archbishop Hoban High School, there will be a short ceremony in honor of Taylor through prayer, a moment of silence and a special tree planting at the St. Vincent-St. Mary stadium.

Half of all ticket sales for the soccerr doubleheader will go the go to the Taylor Paige Ceepo Memorial Fund.

An active soccer player, she played more than 10 years with the Internationals Soccer Club, was a four-year varsity starter at St. Vincent-St. Mary and played four years of varsity soccer at Walsh.

Those wishing to donate to the Taylor Paige Ceepo Memorial Fund can visit www.clevelandfoundation.org/Taylor or mail a check to Taylor Paige Ceepo Memorial Fund at the Cleveland Foundation, 1422 Euclid Ave., Suite 1300, Cleveland, OH 44115.

Another fundraiser for the fund will be at on Oct. 5 at the Walsh University Women's Soccer team's match against Lake Erie College at Milazzo Field near 2020 E. Maple St. in North Canton.