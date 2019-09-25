Canton concert. Amy Grant is performing at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Canton Palace Theatre in Canton. For more information, visit Ticketmaster.com, the Canton Palace Box Office at 330-454-8172 or www.cantonpalacetheatre.org.

Hall concert. Rock Against Dementia, a free concert, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland. The concert will be on the PNC Stage on the Plaza outside of the hall. Bands include Alexis Antes, Angels in Disguise, Tracy Marie and Engine Box.

Classical music. The Cleveland Orchestra will perform Mahler's Fifth at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. The concert will be in Severance Hall with Franz Welser-Möst conductor.