One person is dead following an early Wednesday morning crash involving a single vehicle in Hinckley Township in Medina County.

The person apparently was killed when the vehicle went into a ditch on Hinckley Hills Road, near Kellogg Road, the Ohio Highway Patrol said Wednesday morning.

The accident happened about 2 a.m.

A dispatcher with the Ohio State Highway Patrol said more information would be released later Wednesday.

Fox 8 News reported that two other people were in the vehicle, and one was taken into police custody. The other was taken to a nearby hospital.

The accident was east of state Route 94, near the Hinckley Reservation.