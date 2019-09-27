Last week Brother Bob called my attention to Genesis 7:1 which says, "And the LORD said unto Noah, Come thou and all thy house into the ark; for thee have I seen righteous before me in this generation." God told Noah to build the ark, and then He told Noah to come into the ark. God was already in the ark when Noah entered the door. That’s amazing, although it should not be since I know that God is everywhere.



I heard a song today that reminded me of this. It said, in part, "God is in the shadows, in the valleys here below. God is in the shadows, He is everywhere I go." Another song says, "God was already there." Everything I walk into or out of, all that I go through, I know God is there. He is there to guide, comfort, and direct as I journey, then point me to the exit when it’s time to go. If it’s a place where He said, "Come," I will follow even when I don’t understand why I need to be there. His reason for my being there may be unknown to me until the time I need to take that step. It’s a time of trusting Him.



At times I may hear Him say, "Come back," and I know it’s a place I don’t need to be. Then I step back, closer to Him where I know I am safe from the pitfalls of this life.



God’s love for me is great, almost overwhelming at times. When I stop to remember this I know I need to always listen for His voice saying, "Come," before I begin a journey into a new place.



What a blessing to know that when I hear Him calling, "Come," I am on the right path.