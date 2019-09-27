When we received the call informing us we were being assigned to churches in Center and Cambridge we were not sure what to think. Understand we have been around and past Cambridge many times on our way west and south. We never had cause to pass through; now I wish we had.



We have been welcomed by not only the memberships of our churches but also by colleagues of other denominations as well as the community in general. We find ourselves surrounded by history, traditions unique to this area and a sense of pride in where you live. I am impressed with the number of worship spaces scattered throughout the community and beyond, there truly is somewhere for everyone to worship no matter what their preferred style may be. The one commonality I have witnessed is the passionate love for the Lord. We are looking forward to all of the faith community events everyone keeps telling us about as well as the community events we will be able to be a part of.



Because this is my first "assignment" to write for the Jeffersonian I would like to take this opportunity to introduce myself to you, my new neighbors and family. I am a second career pastor ordained an elder in the United Methodist Church. I was born and raised up north in Columbiana County, where my wife and I raised our children. I have serves formally as pastor for 23 years in six different congregations throughout East Ohio with Center UMC being my current assignment. I am passionate about sharing the love of God with others in order that they will know and feel it for themselves. God called me to reach out in these verses of scripture:



19 Therefore, go and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, 20 teaching them to obey everything that I’ve commanded you. Look, I myself will be with you every day until the end of this present age." Mat 28:19-20 (CEB)



I look forward with excitement and anticipation to the work God has lain before us, that we will work together to share the love of Jesus in this community and far beyond.



Peace, Pastor Jim Gaston