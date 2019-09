The Ravenna Eagles Auxiliary will host fish fries every Friday from 4:30 to 7 p.m. starting on Oct. 4 at 812 Cleveland Road. The dinners come with fries, coleslaw and bread. The cost is $11 for chicken, shrimp and combos and $10 for chicken strips. The public is welcome and carry out is available. Call 330-296-9463 to pre-order.