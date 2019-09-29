Akron police are seeking help in apprehending suspects who fired gunshots near a city park where children played in a youth football league Saturday.

Akron Police Capt. David Laughlin said multiple cruisers converged on the 900 block of Moeller Avenue around 5:15 p.m. after the gunfire was reported. The shots rattled families and children at nearby Lane Field, where peewee football games were stopped until the threat subsided. Children were removed from the field during the disturbance.

A caller told police that two males were seen running toward Vernon Odom Boulevard after the five to six gunshots. Officers on patrol in the neighborhood confirmed the shots.

Patrol units checked the area and spoke with several people, but no one could provide a description of the shooters. Witnesses at the game said it sounded like the gunfire came from the nearby neighborhood and not from the park.

Police retrieved several shell casings in the 900 block of Moeller Avenue but have been unable to identify a shooter or shooters.

There were no victims reported.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip; or Summit County Crimestoppers Inc. at 330-434-COPS. People can also text TIPSCO with tip to 274637 (Crimes). Callers can remain anonymous.