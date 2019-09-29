When Brian Coffman with the Barberton Parks Department sent over the circus-themed sketch for this year’s mum display, Bill Aulenbach focused on the lettering.

With more than 50 years of experience breeding mums, Aulenbach knew there were some fonts this autumnal flower just won’t do.

“I said Brian, ‘We can't quite do this angle. Mums don't make sharp points.’ So he had to round the corners,” Aulenbach recalled Sunday while standing at the northeast edge of Lake Anna in the heart of Coffman’s mural, brought to life by the timely blooming and perfect placement of more than 1 million chrysanthemum buds.

With plenty of free parking and no admission fees, the 29th annual Barberton Mum Festival drew thousands of residents and visitors Saturday and Sunday for a show of community pride after a difficult year for the Magic City. From the loss of Babcock & Wilcox to the pending closure of Kmart on West Wooster Road, the community came together at a tough time to show its true colors.

Boy scouts walked around the lake collecting litter and emptying trash cans. Children twisted their sandals in the beach sand. Nearly 200 vendors sold homemade crafts, pumpkins and fair food.

And with about two hours left on the final day, a few of the 175 event volunteers loaded the last of 6,600 donated mums onto wagons. They all sold again this year, and the proceeds — along with vendor fees, corporate sponsors and support from the Barberton Community Foundation — will help ensure the mums return in 2020.

“This is our gem,” Parks and Recreation Director Lisa McLean said as a water-skier waved to local residents in fold-out camping chairs ringing the water’s edge.

Next year will be something really special, said McClean. The city of Barberton Beautification Program, which has yet to design the display or pick a theme, will pay homage to the event’s 30th year and the 100th anniversary of Barberton-based Aris Horticulture Inc., which has donated the 12,000 to 17,000 mum cuttings needed to make the floral murals since 1991.

For a few years in the beginning, the mums were dug up and sold after the festival, which stripped the area of fertile topsoil and created more problems than revenue, said Aulenbach. It's easier to leave them in the ground until they die, giving the public a few more days to enjoy the display.

Aulenbach, who retired a couple years ago in his mid-80s, worked for Yoder Brothers for more than 50 years. Aris bought Yoder Brothers, which sold off its mum business but still operates as an international flower broker.

In 1991, the city sought a way to punctuate its centennial celebration. Aulenbach suggested an unprecedented public arrangement of the town’s official fall flower.

“I said, ‘why don’t we have a mum festival,’” said Aulenbach. “That was 29 years ago. And it was only supposed to be a one-day festival.”

Each fall, the ground gets fertilized. In the spring it's tilled under. And by early July, the mums are planted for the next celebration.

Timing and spacing are critical, said Aulenbach. With 19 varieties of mums in this year’s display, planters must not put them too close or fungus may take root. Plant too early and the display could be ruined.

Occasionally, horticulturists must innovate to help unique design requests.

Asters were added this year for the blue not found in mums. And for green, which can be found in potted chrysanthemums but not in garden varieties, the team planted a portion of the mural late so the green buds would still be closed by the weekend of the festival.

The production requires the constant care, fertilizing and watering of a full-time staffer who spends all summer tending to the garden.

“This started out really small,” said McLean. “People who come today don’t recognize that. There was no arch (of mums to frame family portraits). There was no clock (made of burgundy and white mums). And it was only supposed to last a year.”

“It takes a ton of volunteers," McLean said, blooming with pride. "And the thing that has sustained this is that the community really gets behind it.”

