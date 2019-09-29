Police suspect alcohol contributed to a serious motorcycle accident just after midnight Sunday in New Franklin.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said in a news release that Keith A. Boylen, 45, of Barberton, was driving a black 2017 Harley-Davidson motorcycle south on Cleveland-Massillon Road near Center Road when he lost control of the bike at approximately 12:10 a.m. Sunday.

The motorcycle veered off the right side of the road and hit the end of a guardrail. The bike then headed into a wooded area before launching into the air and coming down on a fence near a field.

Police say Boylen was ejected from the motorcycle at some point during the crash.

Boylen was transported to Cleveland Clinic Akron General with serious injuries. Police said he was not wearing a helmet and alcohol is "believed to be a factor."

The New Franklin Police Department and Clinton Fire Department, which transported Boylen to the hospital, were on the scene to help the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash remains under investigation.