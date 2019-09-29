For a moment, Tequlla Thomas almost had all four 2-year-olds sitting together on their floor cushions in preparation for story time at Lois Lester’s Learning Center.

Just as she secured one tiny tot, however, another found interest in a row of books in the corner of the room. Then another discovered a plastic elevated sandbox that required his immediate attention.

"Andrew," Thomas said to one of them, coaxing him back to the circle. "Abigail," she called to a little girl with a toy car in her hand.

"Car!" Abigail exclaimed.

"That is a car! What color is it?" the teacher asked.

"Blue!" the little girl replied.

Story time was clearly a bust. But the structure of the activity wasn't as important as the fact that the toddlers were still engaged.

Patience for such a moment, and the ability to be flexible and redirect to an activity that will capture a small child's attention, is what the Akron child care center's leaders want to see from their teachers.

It's also the kind of teacher-student interaction that coaches from the Early Childhood Resource Center are proud to see after six months of working with Lois Lester's staff around building an age-appropriate curriculum and establishing meaningful relationships with the kids in their care.

The effort is part of an Akron-focused initiative to improve the quality of early education and to better prepare more students for kindergarten.

Changing the system

Lois Lester's is one of 24 child care providers taking part in the initiative through the Early Childhood Resource Center and the Summit County-based GAR Foundation.

Supported by a $618,000 grant from the foundation, the ECRC launched the "STARS: Supporting Teachers and Ready Students" initiative.

Kirstin Toth, senior vice president for the GAR Foundation, said the goal was to invest in early childhood education in a way that would change the system. Only 40% of 5-year-olds entering Akron Public Schools are considered ready for kindergarten, and students who come from low-income households are often the furthest behind.

"This is capacity building at its very basic level, and the ultimate benefit is to kids," she said.

ECRC provides credential training and intense coaching for teachers and administrators to develop and implement a curriculum, increase parental engagement and purchase new classroom materials.

The coaches can help encourage something as small as using a child’s name repeatedly to build a relationship or making sure they hear as many words as possible during the day to increase their brain development and vocabulary.

Facility ratings

For many of the centers, improving quality isn't just a noble goal, it's an imperative. By mid-2020, centers that accept state subsidies to provide care for low-income children have to participate in the state's Step Up to Quality rating system. By 2025, they must earn at least three out of five stars in the rating system, or they cannot receive the state funds.

Schools with more stars have better-trained staff, smaller ratios of students to adults and perform assessments to track a child's development.

For some smaller centers, like the Goodyear Heights-based Lois Lester's, which has 50 students enrolled and as few as four or five per age group, many of the requirements can be a heavy lift, such as paying for staff training and creating a curriculum.

They can receive more money for being a higher-rated facility — but they have to get there first.

The 24 providers in the resource center's Akron initiative have started to see success upping their ratings in their first six months of the two-year program.

At the start, seven providers were unrated, 13 had either one star or two, and only four of them had four or five stars.

Now, only two are unrated, 13 have one star or two, and nine are highly rated.

ECRC Executive Director Scott Hasselman said the goal is not just to get centers to five stars but to provide them with enough training and resources so they can continue offering a high level of both education and care.

Public education about what to look for in a high-quality center will also be key, he said. In order to be a licensed facility through the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, staff only needs to have a high school diploma, be 18 years old and pass a background check. It's a much higher bar to participate in the Step Up to Quality program to receive public funding, and there is also a large difference between one star and five.

"Part of our job then too is making sure parents know the difference between a one and a five," Hasselman said. "So there’s some public awareness of what the quality means."

No stars to four stars

Lois Lester's has four stars to its name. But it started in Shanel Brown's living room.

Brown, a co-owner who named the center after her aunt Lois and uncle Lester, was raising her daughter when she realized in 2006 she needed to be home more. She wanted to open a child care facility in her house and told a friend from high school, Baba Tyus, her idea.

Next thing she knew, Tyus, who previously worked in a teen residential facility in Cleveland, was determined to make her house look like a school.

"He threw out all my furniture," Brown said. "I'm like, I bought that couch."

In 2011, they moved into the second floor of Emmanuel United Church of Christ.

It hasn't always been a smooth ride, Tyus said. The support from the resource center and the GAR Foundation "made it less of a struggle," he said.

They worked with early childhood specialist Megan Ballard, who coaches half of the 24 schools in the program.

"She came in here at least monthly and asked us, 'What do you want in your center?'" Brown said.

Ballard said the school had a lot of important structures in place already, but the program was able to provide better training to staff and helped them better set up a classroom to meet students' needs at each age level.

"They've just taken off since the grant has started," she said.

Retaining qualified staff has always been a struggle, Tyus said, but he's hoping those he has in place now will stick around thanks to the extra supports. He's lost count of how many people have walked out of interviews after hearing they will have to go through training and use a curriculum.

"People who start off wanting to be in child care, they think it's baby-sitting, and it's not," he said. "It's early childhood development."

