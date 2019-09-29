1 Band homecoming. The Black Keys, Modest Mouse and *repeat repeat will be in concert Monday night at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.

2 Book party. There will be a Dog Man Party at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Green Branch Library in Green. The free event will celebrate the new release of the Dog Man book with crafts, games and snacks.

3 War memories. World War II prisoner camps in Ohio will be remembered Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the Wayne County Public Library in Wooster. Author James Van Keuren will discuss his book about the role Ohio played in housing prisoners.