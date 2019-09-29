The Portage Path will be celebrated in a series of events next weekend to mark Akron’s second annual North American First People’s Day.

The Portage Path, an eight-mile trail crossing the watershed divide between the Cuyahoga River and Tuscarawas River, was originally created by indigenous people who populated the area for millennia before the first Europeans arrived. The Summit County Historical Society in 1999 marked its entire length, with sculptures at each terminus of the path connected over the eight-mile trail by 50 markers in the shape of historic Indian broad blades.

Summit County Council in April approved recognizing North American First People’s Day in the county as the first Monday in October. Akron City Council passed a resolution recognizing the day in January 2018, with the first commemoration in 2018.

The initiative was led by students from the Lippman School in Akron, which has had a learning partnership with the Northern Cheyenne Nation in Montana for nearly a decade. Students from Lippman, Portage Path CLC and the Cheyenne Nation in 2016 created a web-based mobile app with information about the trail, available at walkportagepath.org.

A coalition of history and education organizations has planned a weekend of events to commemorate North American First People’s Day. The activities are sponsored by the Portage Path Collaborative, which includes the Summit County Historical Society, the Lippman School, Summit Metro Parks, the University of Akron Institute for Human Science and Culture/Cummings Center for the History of Psychology and Stewards of Historic Preservation. The schedule includes:

Friday, Oct. 4

11 a.m to 4 p.m. The Oelschlager Native American Ethnographic Collection at the Institute for Human Science and Culture’s Oak Native American Gallery, University of Akron, 73 S. College St. A portion of the Oelschlager’s 800 rare Native American artifacts will be on display. Free admission. Also open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday.

5 to 7 p.m. Join a naturalist for flint knapping, atlatl throwing and fire starting demonstrations, and enjoy roasting marshmallows beside the campfire while supplies last. Tuscarawas Meadows, 2620 Harrington Road. Free.

Sunday, Oct. 6

11:30 a.m. Walk the Towpath Trail, guided by a Summit Metro Parks archaeologist, from the parking area of Big Bend Metro Park, 1337 Merriman Road, to the northern terminus of the Portage Path.

12 p.m. A talk by American Indian statue artist Peter Jones (Onondaga/Seneca) at the terminus at North Portage Path and Merriman Road.

1:30 p.m. A one-kilometer walk will begin at Portage Path CLC, 55 S. Portage Path, led by the Northern Cheyenne, who will be drumming and dressed in regalia. The walk will end at the Perkins Stone Mansion.

2 p.m. Drumming and dancing, Perkins Stone Mansion, 550 Copley Road. Free and open to the public.

4:30 p.m. Native American Foods Dinner, outdoor pavilion, Schultz Campus for Jewish Life, 750 White Pond Drive. $50 per person. For reservations, visit bit.ly/NativeAmericanDinner.

Monday, Oct. 7 (North American First People’s Day)

In-school activities in Akron and Summit County, including a “teach-in” with appearances by Indian nation representatives. Teachers are creating aligned lesson activities.