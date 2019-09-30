Summit County Fiscal Officer Kristen M. Scalise is searching for owners of more than $3.4 million in county unclaimed funds.

Residents are invited to visit an unclaimed funds table at participating Acme Fresh Market locations to search for and recover money owed to them. Unclaimed funds tables will be set up in stores from 1 to 6 p.m. Oct. 15 through 25.

County unclaimed funds are monies accumulated and owed from transactions performed at county agencies, such as overpayments, fees/costs, lost heirs accounts, and sheriff sale proceeds. In 2018, the total amount of unclaimed funds paid out to citizens was $176,937.

Fiscal Office staff will help visitors search for their name and file a claim form at the following locations.

• Oct. 15: Acme #1, 1835 W. Market St., Akron

• Oct. 16: Acme #2, 2420 Wedgewood Road, Akron

• Oct. 17: Acme #4, 116 W. Streetsboro Road, Hudson

• Oct. 18: Acme #12, 2630 Bailey Road, Cuyahoga Falls

• Oct. 21: Acme #11, 600 South Ave., Tallmadge

• Oct. 22: Acme #6, 3200 Greenwich Road, Norton

• Oct. 23: Acme #14, 3235 Manchester Road, Akron

• Oct. 24: Acme #18, 2147 East Ave., Akron

• Oct. 25: Acme #21, 3875 Massillon Road, Uniontown

“I encourage everyone to search for their name in our database, because there could be money owed to you. We want to help citizens claim what is rightfully theirs,” said Scalise. “Unclaimed funds held at the county level are separate from those held by the State of Ohio. It is worth checking with our office, even if you searched the state’s unclaimed funds list.”

Owners of unclaimed funds can file their own claim, without using the service of a professional finder. They must submit a photo copy of a valid form of identification, such as a driver’s license, state identification card, or passport. Claim forms are required to be signed by the owner and notarized. The notary requirement will be waived for claims under $1,000 that are submitted to an unclaimed funds table at Acme Fresh Market.

County unclaimed funds in the amount of $10 or more are listed online in a searchable database. Visit http://FiscalOffice.summitoh.net and click on the “Unclaimed Funds” link, under the heading “Additional Services”. Enter your last name or business name in the search box and wait for the results to appear (do not press the return button after you enter your name).

For questions about unclaimed funds, please email fiscalfinance@summitoh.net or call 330-643-2616.