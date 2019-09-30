City Council will take a week to consider whether to borrow $2 million to help a local company build a headquarters and keep 111 local jobs in Akron.

Public and private partners, from a hospital CEO to the mayor of Akron and top county officials, briefed City Council Monday on a coordinated package of loans, grants and public infrastructure work — all dedicated to helping the Smithers Group relocate from 425 W. Market St. in West Hill, where the 94-year-old research and development company has operated since the 1940s, to the Austen BioInnovation Institute in Akron (ABIA) at 47 N. Main St.

The move involves renovating the top floors of ABIA and building a new off-site product testing facility at Canal Place. Total cost is $17,708,102. Smithers has committed $7.1 million in cash and will borrow $5.7 million more. The rest (nearly $5 million) would come from state and local subsidies or from private partners who wish to keep the company from leaving Akron — or Ohio.

The headquarters would feature a new research and development center wrapping the existing exterior of ABIA, which is owned by the Development Finance Authority of Summit County (also known as the DFA). To make the project possible, the DFA is prepared to loan Smithers $5.7 million for the construction and the county $6.5 million to settle old debt related to the founding of ABIA.

If council approves, the city would borrow $2 million through the issuance of bonds to help Smithers demolish a county-owned Trolley Barn and office building beside ABIA. A second county building, which is farther south on Main Street and has been vacant since the county's Department of Job and Family Services moved out in 2016, could destabilize the county’s parking deck if torn down, said Jason Dodson, the former county chief of staff who helped negotiate the deal to keep Smithers in Akron.

The city’s contribution would include the installation of a retaining wall along Main Street and sidewalks, curbs and other public infrastructure improvements for what would be a large parking lot with green space surrounding the new Smithers headquarters.

In return for the city’s assistance, Smithers would allow public parking during major downtown events.

In addition to the $2 million, the city and county would give Smithers a $640,000 grant to build an $815,000 product testing lab at Canal Place on the southern end of downtown.

Private partner FirstEnergy Corp. is contributing $150,000 to help with the ABIA renovation. The city is not charging Smithers for a $48,000 sewer extension. And Jobs Ohio, the state’s privatized economic development office, is chipping in $1.6 million.

But before anyone can reuse ABIA, the county must settle debt left over from the last public-private partnership that sought to reuse the 100-year-old brick office building at 47 N. Main St.

The University of Akron, Akron Children's Hospital, Akron General, Summa Health and the Northeastern Ohio Universities Colleges of Medicine and Pharmacy launched ABIA with the city and county in 2008. The 10-year goal, which was never realized, was to create 2,400 medical jobs and attract $50 million in annual investments for local health care companies.

Akron Children’s CEO Grace Wakulchik, who joined public officials and Smithers CEO Michael Hochschwender Monday before Council, said the hospital will lease the lower floors of ABIA for another 10 years. The lease payments are made to the DFA, which is loaning the county $6.5 million to settle debt from the creation of ABIA more than a decade ago.

ABIA's original backers borrowed $2.5 million from the state and $7 million from the DFA, formerly known as the Summit County Port Authority. The county still owes the state $1.2 million and the DFA $5.3 million. So, the county is restructuring that debt, taking out another loan from the DFA so that the property is free to move forward with a new purpose and none of the encumbrances of its former tenant, which would cease to exist.

Along with future property taxes, the county plans to use more than $3 million from the Ohio Means Job Center to repay the new $6.5 million DFA loan.

Reach Doug Livingston at dlivingston@thebeaconjournal.com or 330-996-3792.