“If people would only look to the cookie all our problems would be solved,” Jerry Seinfeld said in a 1994 episode of his show.

He was specifically talking about a black and white cookie he’d found at a New York deli.

The cookies — topped with chocolate icing on one half and vanilla icing on the other — are famous at Manhattan delis.

Now, the soft cookies are being showcased as part of the area’s first Digital Jewish Deli. First that I know of anyway. It’s being offered to the public by the Sisterhood of Temple Israel in Bath.

As the name suggests, there’s no deli to actually go to. You order online through Oct. 15. Pick-up is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 3. The 100th order gets a $10 off coupon for the deli.

Those getting food won’t leave their cars. Rather, they’ll drive under the covered entrance of Temple Israel at 91 Springside Drive in the Montrose retail area.

To order and pay online, go to www.jewishdeli.net. You also can place an order and pay in person before Oct. 15.

The cookies are just one of many items available at the dell. The menu includes chicken matzo ball soup, stuffed cabbage, corned beef sandwiches, potato latkes, noodle kugel and more.

But the black and white cookies perhaps involved the most trial and error.

“You don’t know all the science, the experimentation that went into them,” said Marsha Krieger, a member of the Sisterhood who joined others cooking up a sample batch of the black and white cookies last week in the kitchen at the temple.

Finally, the group settled on a cookie recipe from King Arthur brand flour and an icing recipe from the New York Times. Recipes are below.

The result? “A cakey cookie,” Sisterhood member Renee Pinsky said. “With a hint of lemon,” noted fellow member Carol Friedman.

Those aspects are key features of the classic cookie, also known as half-moon cookies, that have been around for a long time.

A 1998 New York Times article included the then baker at Glaser’s Bake Shop in New York City, Herb Glaser, noting that as far as he knew, Glaser’s had been making the cookie since the shop opened in 1902. The shop, which closed last year, was started by Glaser’s Bavarian immigrant grandparents.

Seinfeld, in his Seinfeldian way, mused in the 1994 episode of the TV show that the the black-and-white cookie was a metaphor for racial harmony: "...You want to get some black and some white in each bite. Nothing mixes better than vanilla and chocolate. And yet somehow racial harmony eludes us. If people would only look to the cookie all our problems would be solved."

The Digital Jewish Deli will feature many of the items available at the Sisterhood's every-other-year Jewish Art & Food Festival, which is scheduled to take place next year.

In addition to the black and white cookies, other new items available though the Digital Jewish Deli include gluten-free chocolate chip coffee cake and rugelach. Two kinds of rugelach are available: one sweet — chocolate and raspberry — and one savory — feta and spinach. A recipe is below. Sisterhood member Joelle Zellman, who is gluten sensitive, is making these.

Zellman, a graphic artist, enjoys adapting traditional recipes to make them gluten-free. "I missed the food so much," she said.

In addition to ordering and paying online at www.jewishdeli.net, you also can download the order form from the website and mail the form and payment to Temple Israel, 91 Springside Drive, Akron, OH 44333.

You also can pick up and complete the order form at Temple Israel and pay by cash or check.

Questions can be answered at questions@jewishdeli.net or call 234-200-6011.

Large orders for the office can be picked up from 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 4. Call the number above to arrange this.

Members of the Sisterhood encourage folks to not wait until the last minute to order.

Locally, I've seen — and bought — black and white cookies at West Side Bakery in Akron.

BLACK AND WHITE COOKIES

Recipe from King Arthur Flour

(Makes two dozen large 4-inch cookies)

Ingredients

FOR THE COOKIES:

• 1 cup butter

• 1 1/2 cups granulated sugar

• 1 1/2 teaspoons salt

• 1 tablespoon baking powder

• 1/8 teaspoon lemon extract or one teaspoon grated lemon rind

• 2 teaspoons vanilla extract

• 3 large eggs

• 4 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

• 1 cup milk (regular or low-fat; not nonfat)

If you use salted butter, reduce the salt in the recipe to 1 teaspoon.

FOR THE GLAZE:

From the “Perfect Black and White Cookies” recipe by Melissa Clark for the New York Times

• 2 1/2 cups confectioners’ sugar

• Boiling water as needed

• 1 1/2 tablespoons light corn syrup

• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

• Pinch of fine sea salt

• 2 1/2 ounces unsweetened chocolate, melted and cooled

• 2 1/2 tablespoons unsweetened Dutch-process cocoa powder

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Lightly grease (or line with parchment paper) two baking sheets.

To make the cookies: Beat together the butter, sugar, salt, baking power, lemon and vanilla until well combined.

Beat in the eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition.

Stir in the flour alternately with the milk, beginning and ending with the flour. Do this gently; there’s no need to beat.

Using a muffin scoop or ¼-cup measure, drop the dough onto the prepared baking sheets. With wet fingers, or the wet bottom of a measuring cup, flatten/spread the dough to a 3-inch diameter circle. Leave two inches to 21/2 inches between each cookie. They’ll spread.

Bake the cookies for 10 to 12 minutes, until they’re set, and are perhaps a very light golden brown around the edges. If there’s no sign of brown, that’s OK. Cookies baked for 10 minutes will be quite moist. Cookies baked for 12 minutes will be drier, and [King Arthur says] more “authentic. (I’m a fan of the moister kind.) Bake for 11 minutes for an in-between cookie.

Remove the cookies from the oven, and cool them right on the pan.

(The following directions are included in Melissa Clark's recipe as they appeared in the New York Times)

FOR THE GLAZE

While the cookies cool, make the glaze: Place the confectioner’s sugar in a medium bowl and whisk in 3 tablespoons boiling water, the corn syrup, vanilla and salt.

Continue to whisk, adding more boiling water as needed, until you have a thick yet spreadable frosting that is the texture of hot fudge sauce. (Too thick is preferable to too thin.) Flip each cookie over and spoon glaze over half of its flat side, spreading to the edges with the back of the spoon. Place on wire race to set. You will have vanilla frosting left over.

Whisk melted chocolate into vanilla frosting, then whisk in cocoa and enough room temperature water to make a thick, yet spreadable glaze. Glaze the bare half of each cookie. Let glaze set for at least 1 to 2 hours before serving.

GLUTEN-FREE RUGELACH DOUGH

(Makes four 10-inch discs / 32 rugelach):

• 8 ounces cream cheese room temperature

• 8 ounces unsalted butter room temperature

• 1/4 cup sugar

• 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract (or vanilla paste).

• 2 cups gluten-free all-purpose flour mix. Rice dominant flour preferred.

RASPBERRY FILLING:

• Raspberry preserves (enough to spread a thin layer on four ten-inch dough circles)

• Light brown sugar for sprinkling

• Dark chocolate (small chunks/chips or pulse in food processor) for sprinkling

• Turbinado sugar for sprinkling

Divide the dough into four balls. Refrigerate the dough balls for 30 minutes. On a floured surface, roll each ball of dough into a 10-inch circle (dough may require some kneading to make more malleable.) Spread raspberry filling over the rolled dough, and sprinkle with brown sugar and dark chocolate. Cut the circle into eight wedges, as if you were cutting pizza slices. Roll up each wedge, starting with the wide end, as if you were rolling crescent rolls. Place each cookie on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.

Egg wash and sprinkle with Turbinado sugar. (Granulated is fine but does not make as nice of a crust). Refrigerate for 30 minutes before baking.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Bake for about 15 to 20 minutes, until lightly browned.

SAVORY SPINACH AND FETA FILLING (makes enough filling for three 10-inch rolled circle):

• 1 10-ounce box of frozen spinach

• 1 block feta cheese (approximately 8 to 10 ounces; some crumbled feta has gluten)

• Chopped white onion (about a quarter of an onion per filling recipe)

• 1 egg, beaten

• 1 teaspoon garlic powder

• 1/2 teaspoon dill

• 1/2 teaspoon parsley

• Salt and pepper to taste

Sweet onion and add spices, and mix in thawed spinach. Salt and pepper to taste and add more garlic powder if needed. Let mixture cool to room temperature and add egg.

Spread spinach mixture over 10-inch dough circle then sprinkle with feta. Follow the directions above for making the individual cookies.

Egg wash and sprinkle with flaky sea salt. Refrigerate for 30 minutes before baking.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Bake for about 15 to 20 minutes, until lightly browned.

