An Akron man was sentenced Monday in Portage County to life in prison for raping an 8-year-old girl in Brimfield.

John Garvin, 28, was sentenced Monday in Portage County Common Pleas Court on one count of rape of a child under 13, a first-degree felony, after he pleaded guilty to the charge in August. Judge Becky Doherty heard the case. His sentence allows him the possibility of being paroled in 10 years.

Garvin must also register as a Tier III sex offender, meaning he must register in person with the local sheriff’s office every 90 days if he is released from prison.

“She is fortunately a strong little girl,” Doherty said of the victim. “I think if her family keeps her in treatment she will be able to recover. But that does not minimize your actions.”

Garvin raped the girl between Nov. 1, 2016, and Feb. 16, 2018, at a Brimfield home. He was originally charged with five counts of rape, each a first-degree felony, and five counts of gross sexual imposition, each a third-degree felony, along with one count of failing to register as a sex offender, a first-degree felony. Most of the charges were dropped in a plea deal.

“I feel bad about what happened,” Garvin told the court. “I think about it every day.”

The girl’s grandmother spoke at the hearing and told Doherty that while her granddaughter was in treatment, she had been forced to leave her public school and go to a private school because of the trauma.

“He was dating my daughter and he outright lied to my family,” the grandmother said of Garvin.

The grandmother said the girl blamed herself for what had happened to her.

“It will get better,” Doherty told the grandmother.

“I hope so. I feel for her so badly,” the grandmother replied.

The Record-Courier does not name the victims of sexual assault and is not naming the grandmother to avoid identifying the victim.

