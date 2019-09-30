A 31-year-old Akron man was shot and wounded Saturday morning in the city’s Sherbondy Hill neighborhood.

Police responded to the 700 block of Easter Avenue on a call about shots fired in the area. A short time later, they were dispatched to Cleveland Clinic Akron General, where the injured man had been taken.

The victim told police his car broke down and a good Samaritan stopped to help push his vehicle. At that point, a vehicle pulled up and shots were fired from the vehicle.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound to his hand and the good Samaritan drove him to the hospital.

The victim was unable to provide a description of the vehicle or suspect.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490; or 330-375-2Tip, or the Summit County Crimestoppers Inc. at 330-434-COPS.