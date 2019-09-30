The burgers will be flying.

Josh Sines and Jeremy Caudill, new owners of Akron’s 88-year-old Bob’s Hamburg, will turn back to the clock to the restaurant’s early days and offer 10-cent hamburgers 1-3 p.m. Sunday or while supplies last.

The deal is limited to one per person.

Sines said he’s “rolling 1,000 patties for [the] two hours.”

Sines is the Republican candidate for mayor of Akron, and Caudill is a promoter of local pro wrestling and mixed martial arts events.

Sines, who previously worked at Rockne's Pub in Akron's West Hill neighborhood as a bartender and manager, and Caudill bought the place from Aimee Buckeye and her husband, Dan. They had owned the small restaurant since 2011.

Bob's is at 1351 East Ave., near Interstate 76 and 77, in Akron's Sherbondy Hill neighborhood.

The place is so small, every seat in the house gives the diner a view of the grill. It's in use from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, 7:30 to 4 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Phone is 330-253-2627.

REMINDERS

• The two-day Something Russian Festival at St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, 755 S. Cleveland Ave., Suffield Township, wraps up Wednesday. Hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. It features ethnic food, music, dancing, tours of the church, gifts for purchase and more.

Lunches and dinners are available to eat at the church social hall or for take-out. Chicken Kiev, pierogi and poonchki are among festival favorites.

Church parishioners will be on hand to give tours of the church. Visitors can learn about the church's iconography.

St. Nicholas Orthodox Church is at state Route 532 and U.S. Route 224, off Interstate 76 between state Routes 91 and 43. For more information, go to www.somethingrussian.com.

• The sixth annual Kent Oktoberfest, featuring seasonal beer, German food, live music, dancing, and photo ops with the Hans the Black Squirrel Mascot, will be from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday on Franklin Avenue in downtown Kent.

As in previous years, local food establishments will offer eats for sale. Commemorative Oktoberfest beer mugs also will be available for sale. For $10, event-goers can purchase a mug with one beer ticket. Additional beer tickets will be sold for $5 each.

For more information, go to www.mainstreetkent.org or the Kent Oktoberfest Facebook page.

• Locktoberfest, organized by the Cascade Locks Park Association in Akron, returns Sunday. This year, festivities will take place at the Trailhead event center, at 21 W. North St., next to Cascade Locks Park, at the northern edge of downtown Akron.

Festivities run from 1 to 6 p.m., with food provided by Lock 15 Brewing, which is in the same building at the Trailhead. Local brewers R. Shea Brewing, Akronym Brewing and Missing Falls Brewing also will provide beer.

The event is free to attend. Food and beverage tickets will be available at the door. See the Cascade Locks Park Association Facebook page for more information.

• The Ido Bar & Grill's Oktoberfest menu will run through Oct. 12. The Ido is at 1537 S. Main St. at Ido Avenue. Call 330-773-1724 or go to www.idobar.com. It features such fare as pierogi, pretzel bites, potato latkes, cabbage rolls, Polish kielbasa, beef goulash, apple dumplings and bread pudding for lunch and dinner.

• Chef Louis Prpich, owner of the Chowder House Cafe, at 2028 Chestnut Blvd., Cuyahoga Falls, will celebrate his restaurant's 10th anniversary with the eatery's annual clambake from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Cost is $35 for clam chowder (with no potatoes and lots of clams), a dozen fresh middleneck clams, half a roasted chicken, a baked yam, corn on the cob and Prpich's sheet cake for dessert. Add a lobster for $20. Reservations are a must. Call 330-794-7102.

• The second annual Native American Foods dinner to commemorate Akron's North American First People's Day will be at 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the outdoor pavilion at the Schultz Campus for Jewish Life at 750 White Pond Drive. Cost is $50 a person. For reservations, go to http://bit.ly/NativeAmericanDinner. The dinner will be one in a series of events commemorating Akron's North American First People's Day, which this year is Oct. 7. The Akron City Council unanimously approved the day in 2018.

Send local food news to Katie Byard at 330-996-3781 or kbyard@thebeaconjournal.com. You can follow her @KatieByardABJ on Twitter or on Facebook.