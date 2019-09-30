The Akron Zoo will host its Halloween-themed beer tasting Saturday. (Oct. 5)

The event, dubbed the Brew at the Akron Zoo: Halloween Bash, will run from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. and showcase local breweries and food trucks. Guests are encouraged to come dressed in Halloween costumes and participate in a costume contest.

The following breweries, wineries and meaderies will participate: Akronym, The Brew Kettle, Canton, Clubhouse, Crafted Artisan Meadery, Eighty-Three, Garrett’s Mill, Hoppin’ Frog, Lock 15, Maize Valley, Missing Falls, Missing Mountain, Mucky Duck, Nauti Vine, Platform, Phoenix, R. Shea, Sandy Springs and Shale.

Tickets are $27 for zoo members and $33 for non-members. For more details, click here.

The zoo also will hold a holiday-themed beer and wine tasting Dec. 12.