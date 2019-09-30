An excited, diverse crowd anxiously waited for Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney, otherwise known as The Black Keys, to take the stage at Cleveland Monday night.

It's been four years since Akron natives Auerbach and Carney have performed in Cleveland as Te Black Keys. The singer, guitarist and drummer respectively have been back to NEO separately — Auerbach with his solo band and Carney backing up his wife singer-songwriter Michelle Branch. But with a new album, the short and slick "Let's Rock" to promote, they have returned to the BK Mothership and the arenas of America.

The crowd was varied with couples of all ages, parents with their children — from grade school age to 21 and over — and groups of friends who all apparently came to rock as the headliner demanded. The duo had not taken the stage by press time.

Between acts while folks made pre-headliner bathroom and beer runs in the FieldHouse's recently upgraded concourse, roommates Justina Buccerri and Katie Cole were snapping photos of each other sitting in a fake electric chair in front of a banner depicting the "Let's Rock," album cover.

Buccerri became a fan after hearing the chart-topping album "Brothers" and has seen The Keys and Auerbach side band The Arcs and was looking forward to hearing more new songs.

"I love their new stuff, especially how they shout out [Akron radio station] WAKR is great!" Buccerri said.

Cole is a fan by roommate and boyfriend osmosis. She was with Buccerri because her boyfriend was in a "Solo dolo" mission with a floor seat.

"[Buccerri] bought two tickets and she knew she was taking someone; I couldn't pass up the opportunity to see them,'' Cole said. "They don't tour that much."

Before The Keys took the stage, indie rock veterans Modest Mouse and their eight-piece band, including a violinist and three drummers, played a 45-minute set.

On recent tours, band leader Isaac Brock has received criticism from fans and pundits for flubbing or simply forgetting his own lyrics and sometimes appearing borderline incoherent.

But in Cleveland, Brock and crew brought the guitar goods with a suitability noisy set that definitely got the bands' fans up out of their seats, grooving and singing along to songs they knew.

Brock's voice wasn't very high in the mix and was occasionally drowned out by his energetic guitar and banjo playing. Also the band exited the stage without playing their platinum-selling hit "Float On" leaving many fans wanting.

Opener *repeat repeat from Nashville who's most recent album "Glazed" was produced by Carney played a quick set of their 90s inspired fuzz driven guitar indie rock to a slowly filling arena. Their tunes are melodic and many use the tried-and-true soft verse loud chorus dynamic that ruled much of the last decade of the last century.