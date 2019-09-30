A famous portrait of American inventor Charles Goodyear has returned to the public’s view after 25 years in hiding at the University of Akron.

UA Archival Services of University Libraries recently unveiled the conservation of artist George Peter Alexander Healy’s 1855 painting of Goodyear, the discoverer of the vulcanization of rubber and the namesake of Akron’s Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.

The three-quarter-length portrait, which shows Goodyear (1800-1860) seated in a red robe, was painted on a rubber panel. The inventor never set foot in Akron, but his work led to the city’s transformation into the “Rubber Capital of the World.”

A $4,999 federal grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS), awarded by the State Library of Ohio, funded the conservation project.

Goodyear donated its corporate archives to UA in 1994, but the historic painting could not be exhibited because of extensive damage. According to UA Archival Services, conservationists repaired the painting, cleaned its surface and reinforced the rubber panel. In addition, the gilt frame and brass plaque were cleaned.

The Intermuseum Conservation Association, a nonprofit center in Cleveland, performed all of the work.

“The painting is significant because it is the most prominent portrait of the discoverer of vulcanization and one of the few paintings ever executed on a rubber panel,” said S. Victory Fleischer, UA archivist and head of Archival Services, in a prepared statement. “Thanks to the generous support of IMLS, through the State Library of Ohio, the painting can be exhibited and shared with the public once again and made available to students, historians, scholars, and the general public for study and enjoyment.”

The Goodyear portrait is on display in the reading room of Archival Services on the lower level of the Polsky Building in downtown Akron. It can be viewed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For more information, go to www.uakron.edu/libraries/archives/

