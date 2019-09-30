DUBLIN, OHIO — Urban Meyer’s Pint House is a modern, open and vibrant addition to the Bridge Park section of Dublin.

Taking over the 9,000-square-foot Ram Restaurant & Bar space, the restaurant is a collaboration between the former Ohio State University football coach and Chris Corso of Corso Ventures, a local food and beverage company that owns several entertainment destinations.

“Before I thought about putting my name on anything, I wanted it to be first class,” Meyer said. “And everything [Corso] does is first class.”

Meyer expects the restaurant, at 6632 Longshore St., to be a sort of ground zero for cancer fundraising by him and his wife, Shelley. On Thursday, the night before the restaurant officially opened, the space hosted the Urban and Shelley Meyer Fund for Cancer Research. By 7 p.m., the goal of $80,000 was smashed by about $20,000.

The restaurant is all about food, drink, revelry and the Buckeyes. The 7-0 Room, the name reflecting Meyer’s record against the University of Michigan, is one of three private dining areas in the space.

With the restaurant, Meyer joins a long list of American sports figures to put their name on a dining spot, including Don Shula, Mike Ditka, Michael Jordan and Eddie George.

Shelley Meyer said she and her husband won’t be absentee owners; they plan to be at the Pint House when they can, even though Urban Meyer is now a commentator for Fox and appears on the Big Ten Network.

“I want to come here and hang out,” she said.

Corso echoed the expectation, saying of Urban Meyer: “I think he is going to be here a lot.”

Corso said it’s no secret that the former coach is a fan of several of his restaurants, so the menu at the Pint House blends of the best of dishes from each of the others. The menu is a blend of the upscale and casual, offering dishes such as linguini and clams, Ohio-raised chicken, a Nashville hot chicken sandwich, ahi tuna tacos, arancini and skillet mac and cheese.

Few dishes exceed $19.

The beverage program has a massive array of spirits, signature cocktails, specialty drinks and wine and beer.

High-definition TV screens are found throughout the bi-level space.

“We offer a little different experience — high-energy environment, high-energy food, high-energy sports TV — but we’re still a restaurant,” Corso said. “This really is a pint house 2.0 — this is an accelerated version.”

Kitchen hours are 3 p.m. to midnight Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to midnight Friday, Saturday and Sunday.