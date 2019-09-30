A pair of Republican lawmakers unveiled a slate of proposals Monday intended to tighten Ohio's system of performing background checks for gun buyers and to create "pink slips" that could be used to require those diagnosed with moderate to severe substance problems to get inpatient treatment.

Reps. D.J. Swearingen of Huron and Phil Plummer of Dayton made the proposals as state leaders try to respond to a mass shooting Aug. 4 in Dayton that killed nine. The massacre took place hours after another in El Paso, Texas, that killed 22.

The Republican lawmakers' proposal would not require those buying guns in private transactions or at gun shows to undergo background checks, but they would streamline the reporting system and disqualify some under indictment or subject to restraining orders from passing the checks.

Also, they would double the length of time before people with violent juvenile records could wipe them clean. Plummer, the former Montgomery County sheriff, said that would mean that people with such records couldn't pass a background check until they turn 28.

Gov. Mike DeWine, meanwhile, plans to introduce legislation to enact his multi-point plan to reduce gun violence Oct. 7 — more than two months after he first proposed his intent to pursue a "red-flag" law and universal background checks.

The proposals by Plummer and Swearingen don't include a red-flag law, which would allow a judge to temporarily take away firearms from individuals determined to be a danger to themselves or others.

"I researched the 18 states that have red flag laws and I don't think they are stopping mass shootings," Plummer said. "They do stop suicides, which, I think we can all get get behind stopping people from killing themselves."

In an attempt to break the cycle of repeated calls to first responders, the two lawmakers also propose to allow the involuntary commitment of people with drug addictions.

"This would allow us to issue a pink slip and get them in for the proper mental health care they need," Swearingen said.

The gun-buying proposals announced Monday seek to address a problem that played out in the early-morning shooting Aug. 4 in Dayton's Oregon District. The shooter, Connor Betts, 24, kept a "hit list" and a "rape list" in high school, but his criminal record was automatically expunged five years after he became an adult, or when he turned 23. Plummer and Swearingen propose to delay that expunction to age 28. The records would be sealed to all but law enforcement and the courts, but those found to have committed violent or sex crimes would not be able to pass a background check to acquire a gun.

"Look at the profile of these mass shooters, and a lot of it is white males under age 25," Plummer said.

The proposals also seek to require that those indicted — but not yet convicted — of violent felonies and those under restraining orders against stalking be reported into the federal database used for background checks. The proposal is similar to one DeWine made in late August.

In addition, the proposals from Swearingen and Plummer call for the development of a single portal — as opposed to the existing three — to file information with the federal database. Local law enforcement would be required to enter information regarding indictments, warrants and adjudications within one business day. The Ohio Department of Public Safety would have the power to fine late filers up to $1,000 per day.

However, people buying at gun shows still would not have to undergo any background check under the lawmakers' proposal — but that could change. "I'm not saying we won't have additional legislation coming out," Plummer said.

Dispatch reporter Randy Ludlow contributed to this report.