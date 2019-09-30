Loudonville Lions were joined by the Loudonville Rotary Club for a steak fry on Sept. 24.



Vane Scott from Newcomerstown, Ohio, entertained the group with his presentation of "The Many Faces of Old Glory." He noted the biggest audience he has had was in Florida for 2000 people. He told of the evolution of the current flag of the United States from its beginning around 1770. Prior to that he reported that the flag used in England in 1200 AD was called the Cross of St. George. Scotland had a flag called the Cross of St. Andrew. When Queen Ann came along her flag was commonly known as the Union Jack, a combination of the Crosses of St. George and St. Andrew.



Vane then said the first flag of our colonists was just a rag hung on a pole. By 1770 there were 13 colonies. Various revolutionary groups each had their own flag made by local seamstresses, all of them different. One group going into battle wondered how they could defeat the British as things were going badly. Suddenly they heard cannons and the noise of help coming. It was Ethan Allen and his Green Mountain Boys flying their green flag. In 1777 on June 4 the first flag was introduced with 13 alternating red and white stripes and 13 stars for the 13 colonies. As he spoke of each flag Vane unfolded another one from his large pile.



The largest flag ever made was when there were 20 colonies. That flag had 20 alternating red and white stripes and 20 stars. After that a rule was passed that the flag could only have 13 alternating red and white stripes and a star for each of the colonies. President George Washington and two of his senators went to seamstress Betsy Ross to see if she would make the flag. Betsy asked if she could make a 5 point star instead of the 8 point star they were currently using. It would be much easier and cheaper to make. Betsy folded a piece of cloth, made one cut with her scissors, and came forth with a perfect 5 point star, which was approved. Vane showed the Lions how this was done. He continued showing various flags until ending with our current flag. He then took questions, and President Jeff Frankford presented him with a Lions mug.



President Jeff then went over the upcoming Lions projects, including their funnel cakes booth at Malabar Heritage Days. Afterward on October 1-5 the Lions will have their food tent at the Loudonville Fair. He stated that if anyone from the community would care to help cook and serve food they would be most welcome. Just come and they will be put to work. Lots of work, lots of fun.



The Ashland County Health Department will have their flu clinic in the Lions Building on Oct. 10 from 2 to 6 p.m. Lions will feed the football team on Oct. 17. The next fish fry will be Friday, Oct. 18, and Lions will serve breakfast to Mansfield Plumbing retirees on Wednesday, Oct. 23.



Lion Dave Hunter won the raffle of an extra cheese cake from the dinner, and Lion Ken Fowler won the 50/50 drawing. Proceeds from these went to the Scholarship Fund.