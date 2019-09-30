A 25-year-old man was killed Sunday night after his pickup truck crashed head-on into a semi-truck on U.S. Route 250 in Tuscarawas County.

The Canton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said Melvin J. Hershberger of Beach City in Stark County died from injuries he received in the Sugarcreek Township accident.

The patrol said the crash happened about 8:54 p.m.

Hershberger was driving a silver 2008 Dodge Ram and was traveling southeast.

Aden L. Miller, 64, of New Philadelphia, was operating a blue 1996 Freightliner semi. He was traveling northwest.

Hershberger’s pickup truck traveled left of center, striking the semi head-on, the patrol said.

The pickup truck traveled off the south side of the road after impact and Hershberger sustained fatal injuries.

Miller sustained minor injuries and was transported to Union Hospital in Dover.

The accident remains under investigation.