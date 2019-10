An 85-year-old Stow man has been found after a statewide missing adult alert was issued Sunday by the Stow Police Department and Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

Anthony Falcione went missing about 10 a.m. Sunday morning when he drove away from his home and failed to return. Falcione suffers from dementia, according to the alert.

Falcione was found Sunday evening and the alert was canceled about 8:20 p.m.