A report released Monday by Team NEO says diversification of the regional economy has been one of the keys to its recovery from the Great Recession.

In its Quarterly Economic Review, the economic development organization said expanding opportunities in areas experiencing high growth will be a key to Northeast Ohio's resilience in future downturns.

“In the past 18 months, half of our projects were concentrated in diversifying sectors such as health care, professional services, information technology and aerospace,” said Team NEO CEO Bill Koehler.

“While this diversification is critical, advanced manufacturing continues to play an important role in our economy and we continue to see companies add jobs and make capital investment in this sector.”

The review reports that Northeast Ohio’s 18-county regional workforce of 1.94 million people is now nearing pre-recession levels. But the area had not fully recovered from the 2001 recession before entering the 2007 recession; employment was down 4% heading into the Great Recession, from 2.13 million workers in 2001 to 2.05 million workers in 2007.

Other key findings from Team NEO’s research:

• Industries from the top 10 sectors that have recovered and surpassed their 2007 employment levels include health care, which has grown by almost 38,000 workers, or 13%; management of companies and enterprises, which has seen an increase of more than 10,000 employees, representing 26% growth; health care and professional scientific and technical services, with health care growth of nearly 20%, or $3.8 billion and scientific/technical services growth by $2.3 billion, almost 22%; and oil and gas growth of 525% related to drilling in Utica Shale deposits.

• Northeast Ohio’s productivity rate has fully recovered and surpassed 2007’s rate by 9%, compared to the U.S. growth rate of 7% for the same time period.

• Average wage growth in Northeast Ohio since 2007 is 25%, slightly trailing the national average of 32%.

Team NEO publishes the review to provide a picture of what is and is not working across Northeast Ohio’s regional economy, representing the 15th largest market in the United States. Team NEO uses Moody’s Economy.com, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data, and Ohio’s Labor Marketing Information to aggregate regional figures.