As Gary Miller begins his tenure as University of Akron president this week, much of his time will be in meetings with his Cabinet members, department heads and faculty.

But students also will have face-time with Miller on his first official day on campus Tuesday.

Miller will tour the student union during lunch, a university spokeswoman said, and will later stop by the Diamond Deli, where students can use their university meal cards at the local downtown business from 1-4 p.m.

Miller previously toured campus following the announcement and board of trustees vote on his appointment in August. He introduced himself to those who were around on a summer afternoon, including several groups of student-athletes and office employees.

Tuesday's appearances will be his first public ones since the school year began, and thus most students' first chance to meet their new leader.

Much hope has been placed on Miller's shoulders following several years of inconsistent leadership at the university. He faces challenges — which he refers to as opportunities — in increasing enrollment, which dropped below 20,000 students this fall, and the financial problems low enrollment creates. A departmental reorganization process is also on hold until he is settled into the job. And he takes over at a time when faculty have expressed discontent with the direction of the university.

But the news of Miller's appointment seemed to douse the university and the city in optimism, despite Miller being relatively unknown to the campus. He had no previous connection to Akron, except for attending a conference at the university in 2005.

Nearly 500 people came to see Miller and his wife, Georgia Nix Miller, at a meet-and-greet the day after his appointment.

Miller, a 65-year-old biologist and the former chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, will be Akron's 18th president in its 149-year history. His annual base salary will be $475,000.

Interim President John Green, who has held the job for about 15 months, will serve as special assistant to the president for strategy and transition until Jan. 31. Green will retain his titles as director of the Ray C. Bliss Institute of Applied Politics and political science professor.

Miller served as chancellor of the Green Bay school since 2014. He also has been chancellor of the University of North Carolina-Wilmington; provost and vice president of academic affairs and research at Wichita State University; and dean of the College of the Pacific (arts and sciences) at the University of the Pacific.

He earned a doctorate in biological sciences from Mississippi State University and co-authored the textbook "Ecology" while serving as a professor and chair of the biology department at the University of Mississippi. He received his master's and bachelor's degrees in biology from the College of William and Mary. He and his wife have three adult children and five grandchildren.

