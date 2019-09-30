WASHINGTON — The National Security Agency on Tuesday will launch an organization to prevent cyberattacks on sensitive government and defense industry computers — with an eye also toward helping shield critical private-sector systems.

For decades the agency had a cyberdefense organization, the Information Assurance Directorate, which focused on safeguarding the government's classified and sensitive networks, as well as the private sectors', when asked.

What's new, NSA officials said, is that the agency is hitching together under one roof threat detection, cyberdefense and future technologies personnel. They're calling it the Cybersecurity Directorate.

"The mission of the organization is to prevent and eradicate threats," said Anne Neuberger, the organization's director, who reports directly to the NSA director, Gen. Paul Nakasone. "Our focus is going to be on operationalizing intelligence."

The creation of the directorate also elevates the cybersecurity function to more prominence. The Information Assurance Directorate, whose head reported to the NSA director, was folded into a new directorate of operations in a reorganization several years ago, leading to what some viewed as a diminishment of the defensive mission.

"The cyber directorate is the right idea, period," said Thomas Bossert, former homeland security adviser to President Donald Trump. "If only our country could combine the NSA cyber directorate with [the Department of Homeland Security's cybersecurity organization] and trust in our institutions, we could make an even bigger difference for our security."

The public knows the NSA as a powerful electronic spy agency that collects intelligence by intercepting radio, satellite and phone communications and increasingly by hacking computers of foreign targets overseas. Few know about the agency's defensive mission to protect digital systems, a job enabled by the data gathered from the "offensive" or intelligence-gathering side of the house.

Now the agency that used to be so secretive that people joked its initials stood for "No Such Agency," is seeking to be more public in its defensive work. And the new directorate will strive to declassify threat intelligence in a timely manner so that it can be used by as many private-sector firms as possible, officials said.

The directorate, ordered up by Nakasone, may have the most impact in the defense industry, analysts say. The NSA's record there is mixed. In 2011 it conducted a pilot project in which it shared threat "signatures," or malware samples, with the major internet providers to the defense contractors. But often the signatures were stale by the time they were shared and so were not that useful to the firms.

Neuberger acknowledged the pilot had challenges. But this time, she said, the data will arrive fresher and faster. Moreover, she said, the key is to get the most useful information to the right hands, including by partnering with the Department of Homeland Security, Neuberger said. DHS, for instance, has begun working with NSA to identify specific systems within the banking sector that are most vulnerable to hacking so the agency's threat detection personnel can keep an eye out for them.

One example is "wholesale payments systems," through which banks facilitate high-value, large-volume financial transactions between banks. "In some cases, [the target] will be the big banks, but it's also some of the niche players and the boutique software suppliers," said Christopher Krebs, the head of DHS' Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. "We'll say, 'These are the things you need to be looking for, the things you need to refine your analytics against.' "

The goal, Neuberger said, is "integrating all of our cyber mission so there's one focus ... sharing all of our unclassified information as early as possible, as quickly as possible, so we can target that sharing to the right entity and then partner with DHS on critical infrastructure ... to build the security of that sector."