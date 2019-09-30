TWINSBURG — Ohio Attorney General David Yost issued a stern warning Monday to individuals or groups who might disrupt the state's referendum process.

Yost's news conference at the Hilton Garden Inn came after reports of intimidation against petition circulators gathering signatures for an Ohio House Bill 6 referendum.

Opponents of HB 6 are hoping to overturn legislation that imposes monthly charges on electric customers to help keep nuclear and coal power plants operating in the state. Akron-based FirstEnergy Solutions is a prime beneficiary.

The referendum would eliminate the so-called bailout.

Yost said social media reports have alleged harassment and intimidation of petition workers.

In one recent case, a woman hired as a petition blocker allegedly broke a man’s cell phone as he was collecting signatures outside a central Ohio library. Dublin police charged the woman with criminal damaging.

In another, an individual was allegedly surrounded by petition blockers.

"I want people to know there are limits to what you can do," Yost said. "This is not open season on circulators."

Yost said he wants details about these and any other incidents and encouraged individuals with information to contact his office. On Monday, Yost said, his office sent letters to U.S. attorneys in Ohio about the incidents.

Yost said most of the incidents he's familiar with have occurred in Central Ohio. The attorney general said he's not prejudging the cases alleged on social media, which he called anecdotal.

“There is a lot of disinformation going about,” he said.

Under state law, the attorney general’s office has the authority to investigate criminal elections violations in the petition process and refer evidence to county prosecutors for possible charges. If a county prosecutor declines to press charges, the attorney general’s office may do so.

Interfering with a petition circulator is a misdemeanor carrying 90 to 180 days in jail and a fine of up to $1,000, Yost told the Columbus Dispatch.

Violations of federal law would be handled by federal prosecutors.

The Dispatch reported that Generation Now, a group that supports the legislation, hired FieldWorks, a Washington D.C. company, to provide the “blockers.”

Curt Steiner, spokesman for the former, told the Dispatch that the group agrees with Yost and opposes any misconduct.

“Field staffers have been reminded repeatedly to act appropriately and generally it appears they are. One staffer was fired after misbehavior was documented and FieldWorks will follow up on any other documented incidents,” he said in a statement.

Tom Becker, a spokesman for FirstEnergy Solutions, declined to comment on the referendum or Yost's press conference.

Ohioans Against Corporate Bailouts needs to obtain the valid signatures of 265,774 registered Ohio voters by Oct. 21 to place a repeal referendum before voters on the November 2020 ballot. If the referendum is certified to the ballot, it would delay the implementation of the law until after the vote.

Yost said that people have a right to express their opinion on a political matters, including the HB 6 referendum.

“The problem comes in what do people do when they come into contact,” he said. “The bottom line is: Knock it off.”

