AKRON

Firestone Park Elementary

to be closed Tuesday

Firestone Park Elementary will be closed Tuesday, Akron Public Schools announced Monday.

The building is one of five APS schools that does not have air conditioning, and because the school is undergoing a roof repair, the windows cannot be opened, a district spokesman said.

The National Weather Service forecast includes a high of 92 degrees in Akron on Tuesday.

New housing to be

ward meeting topic



Councilman Russel Neal will host the Ward 4 meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Saint Sebastian's Zwisler Hall, 476 Mull Ave.

Guest speakers will be Tom Fuller of Alpha Phi Alpha Homes, which is developing housing at the site of the former Perkins Middle School, and Patrick Bravo of the Summit County Land Bank, who will talk about how to acquire land banked properties.

For more information, call the councilman at 330-212-3034.

Good Samaritan drives man

to hospital after shooting



A 31-year-old Akron man was shot and wounded Saturday morning in the city’s Sherbondy Hill neighborhood.

Police responded to the 700 block of Easter Avenue on a call about shots fired in the area. A short time later, they were dispatched to Cleveland Clinic Akron General, where the injured man had been taken.

The man told police his car broke down and a good Samaritan stopped to help push his vehicle. At that point, a vehicle pulled up and shots were fired from the vehicle.

The man sustained a gunshot wound to his hand and the good Samaritan drove him to the hospital.

He was unable to provide a description of the vehicle or suspect.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2TIP; or the Summit County Crimestoppers Inc. at 330-434-COPS.

STOW

Missing Stow man found

at Bay Village gas station

An 85-year-old Stow man has been found after a statewide missing adult alert was issued Sunday by the Stow Police Department and Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

Anthony Falcione went missing about 10 a.m. Sunday morning when he drove away from his home and failed to return. Falcione has dementia, according to the alert.

Falcione was found Sunday evening, and the alert was canceled about 8:20 p.m.

Capt. Bryan Snavely said Monday that Falcione was found at a gas station in Bay Village, where his family went to pick him up.

Falcione was not injured during his time away, said Snavely.

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY

Man, 25, dies in crash

with semitractor-trailer



A 25-year-old man was killed Sunday night after his pickup truck crashed head-on into a semitrailor on U.S. Route 250 in Tuscarawas County.

The Canton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said Melvin J. Hershberger of Beach City in Stark County died from injuries he received in the Sugarcreek Township accident.

The patrol said the crash happened about 8:54 p.m.

Hershberger was driving a silver 2008 Dodge Ram and was traveling southeast.

Aden L. Miller, 64, of New Philadelphia, was operating a blue 1996 Freightliner semi. He was traveling northwest.

Hershberger’s pickup truck traveled left of center, striking the semi head-on, the patrol said.

The pickup truck traveled off the south side of the road after impact and Hershberger sustained fatal injuries.

Miller had minor injuries and was taken to Union Hospital in Dover.

The accident remains under investigation.

GALLIA COUNTY

All 4 Ohio jail escapees



arrested in North Carolina

All four inmates who overpowered two female corrections officers and escaped from a county jail in Ohio were caught Monday in North Carolina after more than a day on the run, authorities in both states said.

Three of the men who escaped from the Gallia County jail early Sunday were "captured without incident" at around 2 a.m. in Cary, North Carolina. Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin announced Monday afternoon that the fourth was taken into custody in Durham, North Carolina.

The fourth man, Lawrence R. Lee, 29, got away at the time Christopher Clemente, 24, Brynn Martin, 40, and Troy McDaniel Jr., 30, were being arrested. The four will be held pending extradition to Ohio.

Cary police said the North Carolina Highway Patrol had alerted the department that the men were in the area, around 370 miles southeast of Gallipolis, the city where the jail is located. No details were released immediately on the circumstances of Lee's arrest.