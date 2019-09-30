The Revere Local School District will reopen Tuesday after the district closed Monday due to an online threat.

In posts on Facebook and Twitter accounts just before 6 a.m. Monday, the district said the schools would be closed "due to an online threat to student safety and security."

The school district said Monday afternoon it worked with local police departments to determine online threats circulating on social media Sunday night posed no risk to the district. Classes will resume district-wide Tuesday.

According to a news release, an image on Instagram that showed several weapons and mentioned Revere was determined to be a photo of airsoft and pellet guns. Authorities have talked with those involved with the online postings and are working with the Summit County Prosecutor’s Juvenile Division on the incident.

Revere families: Revere Local Schools will be closed today, Monday, September 30th, due to an online threat to student safety and security. The police are taking this threat seriously and if anyone has any tips, they are encouraged to contact Bath Police at 330-666-3736.

— Revere Schools (@RevereLocal)September 30, 2019

“We want to thank the police departments of Bath Township, Richfield, Copley and Akron, who all assisted the district with making sure there was not a threat to our students and staff,” Revere Superintendent Matthew Montgomery said in the news release. “We also want to thank those students and parents who followed the See Something, Say Something protocol and called the Safe Schools Helpline.”

Counselors will be available the next two days to help students and staff who may be unsettled by the situation.