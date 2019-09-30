The body of an Akron teen who was murdered and dumped in the woods was in such bad shape when she was found three weeks later that her mother couldn’t hold her hand.

Joni Jackson instead had to be content with touching Samantha Guthrie’s foot to say goodbye.

“I am grateful her parents will never have to see what I saw,” Kay Harvey, a friend of Jackson’s who viewed Guthrie’s remains before Jackson, said Monday during the sentencing for the couple convicted in the teen’s death.

“There’s a special place in hell for you," Harvey, who is with Texas EquuSearch, which helped search for the teen’s body, said to Danny Hamby.

Hamby and Toni Kenney, a boyfriend and girlfriend who were convicted in Guthrie’s November 2018 death, were sentenced Monday during a lengthy and emotional hearing.

Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Kathryn Michael sentenced Hamby to life in prison with possible parole after 24 years and Kenney to 16 years in prison. These were the agreed-upon penalties.

Guthrie's loved ones packed into the courtroom cheered and applauded after Hamby was sentenced and escorted out by deputies, with several shouting, “Justice for Samantha,” echoing the message on their T-shirts.

The couple was scheduled to go on trial Monday but instead pleaded guilty to multiple charges last week for their roles in Guthrie’s death.

Hamby, 40, of Akron, pleaded guilty to murder, tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse. Kenney, 32, of Warren, pleaded guilty to kidnapping, tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse. She was also originally charged with murder.

Guthrie, 18, was shot to death Nov. 4 inside an abandoned house where she was living on Lillian Street, a few blocks from the Akron Zoo. Three weeks later, police found her body about 9 miles away in a wooded area off Rex Hill Road in New Franklin.

Two other men charged in the teen’s death, William Alexander and Dylan Brown, pleaded guilty in April and are scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 22. Prosecutors say they helped clean the crime scene and dispose of Guthrie’s body.

Nine of Guthrie’s family members spoke or had statements read during Monday's sentencing. Hamby sat with his back to the speakers with his eyes downcast, while Kenney faced them.

Jackson detailed Hamby’s lengthy criminal history and said he was able to “reign hell without any consequences adequate for his crimes.” The mother said she agreed to the plea deal because she wanted to make sure he got as much jail time as possible.

Jackson said she gets to hug her other children and tell them she loves them, but not Samantha.

“That’s what I get to tell I love,” she said, pointing to the ceramic angel urn that holds her daughter’s ashes.

John Guthrie, Samantha’s father, said his daughter was a “compassionate, caring, loving young woman” who went out of her way to help others.

Samantha loved children and wanted to be a neonatal nurse, he said. However, she struggled with a meth addiction.

“This is how I feel inside,” Guthrie said to Hamby and Kenney, holding up a photograph of a statue with a hole where the insides should be. “If you guys ever want to tell me or her mom why you did this, there’s an address on the back of the picture.”

Annette Conner, Samantha’s grandmother, said she cries every day for Jackson because she doesn’t know how to help her cope with her loss.

“Why did you take her from us?” Conner asked Kenney. “Don’t just stare at me!”

“I didn’t do it,” Kenney responded. “I’m sorry for what happened.”

“You did it!” Conner said.

“He’s too cowardly to look at the family,” Conner continued, referring to Hamby. “We all know both of you did it!”

Kenney didn’t speak at the sentencing but apologized to Guthrie’s family during the plea hearing. She placed most of the blame on Hamby.

Paul Grant, Hamby’s attorney, said Samantha was Hamby’s friend and he wanted to protect her and tried to help her get off drugs.

Grant said Hamby wanted to help give the family closure by telling them what happened. But after consulting with prosecutors seeing how upset the family already was, Grant opted against this. He said Hamby will instead write a letter to John Guthrie.

John Guthrie said he hopes to get this letter to answer his biggest lingering question: “Why?”

Stephanie Warsmith can be reached at 330-996-3705, swarsmith@thebeaconjournal.com and on Twitter: @swarsmithabj.