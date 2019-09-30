1 Festival opens. The Something Russian Festival opens at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Nicholas Orthodox Church in Mogadore. The two-day festival marks the Russian heritage of the parish on state Route 523 north of U.S. Route 224 with food, music, displays and activities. The food ranges from pierogi to halushki (cabbage and noodles) to potato pancakes. Admission is free. For more, visit somethingrussian.com.

2 Harvest season. The Summit Lake Neighborhood Farmers' Market opens at 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Summit Lake Community Center in Akron. The community center is at 380 W. Crosier St.