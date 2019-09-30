The overwhelming majority of voter registrations purged from Ohio's rolls were canceled under the more controversial “supplemental process” that eliminates registrations for those who have not cast a ballot for six years, an analysis of data from 88 county boards of elections shows.

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose's office said those registrations could be duplicates, belong to deceased voters or those who have moved but didn't notify the U.S. Postal Service. But voting rights advocates say it shows flaws in the system, which can sweep up eligible voters along with those whose registrations should be canceled.

The county boards of elections, under the direction of the state, purged about 158,000 registrations of inactive voters on Sept. 6, the Columbus Dispatch found in an analysis of data provided to LaRose.

That represents about 87% of the 182,000 voter registrations that were purged that day, the final step in a process that began in 2015 under former Secretary of State Jon Husted, now the lieutenant governor. The data exclude Cuyahoga County and others that have not provided complete reports.

Ohio purges voters under two processes. It cancels registrations for those who have notified the U.S. Postal Service that they have moved out of a county. Under the separate “supplemental process,” it finds voters who have not cast ballots for six years and removes them from the voter rolls unless the voters take action to stop it.

The analysis sheds light for the first time on the reason most voter registrations are purged in Ohio. Far more voter registrations were purged under the more controversial supplemental process, which the U.S. Supreme Court upheld as legal in a 2018 decision.

“This further proves that the purge process is bad policy. While there’s been an assumption that most of the people removed from the rolls are deceased or have moved, we have always been concerned that eligible voters are simply having their access to the ballot taken away,” said Jen Miller, executive director of the League of Women Voters.

But, she said, “we now understand the purge process better than ever” because LaRose required more reporting by county boards of elections than past administrations.

After The Dispatch and voting rights groups unearthed problems with the list of voters who received notices warning them that their registration would be canceled, LaRose required county boards of elections to report the name and reason for every registration that was purged.

LaRose also directed county boards to make several exceptions that previously had not been allowed, including for registrations that had changed addresses but remained in the same county. Any purged voter also will be able to cast a provisional ballot in the county of their original registration under a lawsuit settlement.

“From the beginning the secretary has said that the current system is imperfect and needs to be improved. By gathering more and better data in a way that has not been done before, and by working with interested parties and bipartisan sponsors in the Ohio Senate to champion new legislation, LaRose is making the case for a more accurate and secure voter registration system in Ohio,” said Maggie Sheehan, LaRose’s spokeswoman, in an email.

LaRose’s office had said that conclusions can’t be drawn from the data showing that most registrations are purged based on the supplemental process because it is a catch-all category that removes those who have died, had duplicate entries or moved.

Mike Brickner, Ohio director for All Voting Is Local, said that thousands of eligible voters who don’t fall into those categories can be swept up in purges of those who should be removed. He said such mistakes could be avoided by instead using state data on death certificates more effectively, checking other state voter databases for registrants who might have moved and updating the state’s system to allow for automatic updates to registrations when a voter interacts with a state agency.

“Now that some of these systemic issues have been raised about the system, the secretary needs to take steps to make sure that these problems don’t continue to arise,” he said.

LaRose has advocated modernizing Ohio’s voter registration system, including updating registrations when voters interact with the Bureau of Motor Vehicles or other state offices.

The Ohio Democratic Party is attempting to analyze data on the purge, but has not received records, said Kirstin Alvanitakis, party spokeswoman.

"The voter purges conducted by Frank LaRose have raised way more questions than they have answered, but one thing that has been confirmed is the fact that no one — including LaRose — has any idea what's going on," she wrote in an email.

Contact Rick Rouan at rrouan@dispatch.com. On Twitter: @RickRouan.