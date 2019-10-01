One of Akron’s top private high schools is about to get 5 acres closer to building a legitimate campus.

The St. Vincent-St. Mary High School Foundation, which supports the high school as a separate legal entity, is offering $202,260 to buy 20 empty city lots around the high school off West Market Street.

If the City Council approves the sale to the foundation’s real estate company, 153 West Market Street Holdings, the school with roots in the 19th century will finally have enough space to construct a private campus of tennis courts and baseball fields with a track and other outdoor amenities for students.

“We have plans under the category of hopes and dreams. And we have a strategic plan to develop a campus, as opposed to just 15 Maple St.," foundation chair Deidre Hanlon said, referring to the singular address of the high school.

Hanlon said the foundation signed a contract Monday to buy the last house on Division Street, which dead-ends into the parking lot behind the high school. The home is a rarity. Side streets around the high school have been clear-cut by disinvestment. The city has taken ownership of several lots with razed homes.

Now, the elite private school can start thinking about athletic amenities to match a field house and football field for mainstay football and basketball programs.

“Hopefully, we’d be able to do something like that,” said Hanlon, who couldn’t say how much the foundation would need to raise before announcing the scope of what might be. “[There’s] nothing concrete and nothing immediate, but this is our first step in developing a campus.”

Two companies — 153 West Market Street Holdings LLC and SVSM Foundation Properties LLC, which owns the high school and football field properties — have purchased much of the land surrounding the high school sandwiched between busy Market Street and the Ohio & Erie Canal. The two companies were incorporated in the 2000s by attorneys from Brennan, Manna and Diamond, whose founding partner, the late Akron industrialist David Brennan, personally gave land to the school's foundation, Hanlon said.

The high school opened on Maple Street in 1973 after the merger of separate high schools bearing the St. Mary and St. Vincent names. But the West Hill location has never had a proper presence along West Market Street.

Along with sporting and outdoor recreational facilities for students, the foundation would finally like to give the high school some visibility, Hanlon said. An automotive shop and former gas station stands between the school and Market Street. But the foundation owns the empty lot next door, as well as the large corner lot at West Street.

Councilman Rich Swirsky, who represents the area, asked to take time this week to consider the sale of 20 city lots to a single entity. He’s meeting Hanlon and the foundation later this week to discuss future plans.

"St. Vincent-St. Mary has a good reputation,” Swirsky said. But it’s public property being sold, “And we’d like to know what they are going to do with it.”

Hanlon said the foundation is “thrilled” to buy the land from the city, which “was very cooperative and gave a lot of assistance in finalizing this deal.”

