An Akron woman told police she was walking to the door of her home Monday night when three men wearing dark clothing and masks approached her, including one who displayed a handgun.

The man with the gun told the woman she would not be hurt if she cooperated, the victim told Akron police.

The other two men entered the residence in the 1400 block of Marcy Street in South Akron, and were inside for about five minutes before leaving. All three men then fled on foot in an unknown direction.

The Akron police statement about the incident issued Tuesday did not say whether anything was stolen.

The woman described the two men who entered her house as being about 17 to 21 years old and about 5 feet 5 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall. The man with the gun was described as being about 17 to 21 years old and 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-3752490 or 330-375-2Tip; or Summit County Crimestoppers Inc. at 330-434-COPS. People can also text TIPSCO with tip to 274637 (Crimes). Callers can remain anonymous.