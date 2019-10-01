It was an historic day Tuesday for the Akron-Canton region.

The temperature reached 91 degrees at Akron Canton Regional Airport at 2:15 p.m., breaking the all-time record high for the month of October.

The previous milestone was 89 degrees set on Oct. 5, 1922, and Oct. 1, 1927.

The unseasonably warm temperatures prompted one Akron-area school and the entire Columbus City Schools district to close Tuesday because of the heat.

Firestone Park Elementary School in Akron, one of a handful in the city without air conditioning, took a look at the forecast and cried "uncle."

Mark Williamson, director of communications at Akron Public Schools, said Tuesday that the school’s roof is being replaced and windows need to be closed while work is ongoing. Coupled with the lack of air conditioning, the school was in an untenable position.

With the forecast of a high of 90 degrees on Tuesday, Williamson said the decision to close was made about 3 p.m. Monday.

Parents and the media were notified, and postings were made on social media.

About 300 students attend Firestone Park Elementary.

Williamson said the school district had to close some schools last year due to heat.

“Last fall we did this, but we had quite a few dates of unseasonably warm weather in September,” Williamson said.

There are five schools in the district without air conditioning, but Firestone Park is the only one where the windows need to remain shut.

In the other schools without air conditioning, Williamson said, administrators will sometimes relax the dress code and fans are used to create air flow.

Williamson said the roof replacement has been ongoing.

“We’ve been working on the roof for a number of weeks now,” he said. He was unsure when the project would be completed.

In central Ohio, the state’s largest school district closed all of its schools due to heat.

Columbus City Schools made the announcement on Monday. About one-third of the city’s schools don’t have air conditioning, according to Beacon Journal partner News 5 Cleveland.

The temperature is expected to rise into the mid-80s on Wednesday and Thursday before plummeting to a more autumn-like high of 60 on Friday.

Record highs and lows reported by the National Weather Service for Akron are measured at the Akron-Canton Airport in Green and date back to 1887.

Akron wasn't alone in setting a weather record on Tuesday. Historic scorchers also were recorded in Cleveland and Youngstown.

Alan Ashworth can be reached at 330-224-7682 or emailed at aashworth@thebeaconjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter at @newsalanbeaconjournal.