The body of a boater from Medina missing since Labor Day weekend was found over the weekend.

Authorities told the family, Robin Eckelberry, 46, was found in Lake Erie off Fairport Harbor on Saturday. His identity was confirmed and the family notified on Tuesday.

The father of three has been missing since the Sunday of Labor Day weekend when he set off alone on a fishing trip on Lake Erie and didn't return home.

He left from a dock near Edgewater Park around 4 a.m. Sept. 1 and was supposed to return by 2 p.m. the same day.

When he failed to return, a search that included boats and aircraft was launched and his boat was found idling about a mile off shore.

The Coast Guard surmises Robin, who was not wearing a life jacket, fell overboard into the rough waters while fishing on Lake Erie that day.

A fund has been set up to help his wife and three girls financially as they cope with the loss.

Robin was married 20 years to Karen and the couple had three daughters, Hailey, 18, a freshman at the University of Akron; Hannah, 15, a sophomore at Cloverleaf High School, and Holly, 9, a fourth-grader at Cloverleaf Elementary School. Hailey is an outfielder for the Zips softball team.

Karen has asked for privacy as the family mourns the loss.

Donations for the family may be made at any Key Bank in Northeast Ohio, and marked to the attention of the Robin Eckelberry Fund. Those wishing to contribute by mail can send their donations to: Key Bank, attention Robin Eckelberry Fund, 1090 N. Court St., Medina, OH 44256.

Robin was a superintendent with Independence Excavating.

Craig Webb can be reached at cwebb@thebeaconjournal.com.