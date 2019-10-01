An unknown Good Samaritan initially stopped to help a man with a broken-down car last weekend, and then ended up driving him to the hospital.

About 5 a.m. Saturday morning, officers responded to the 700 block of Easter Avenue, south of Perkins Park, for a shots fired call.

A short time later, they were dispatched to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center for a 31-year old gunshot victim.

The victim reported to police that the Good Samaritan had stopped to push the vehicle. At that point an unknown vehicle pulled up and someone inside began shooting at the victim.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound to his hand, and the Good Samaritan drove him to the hospital. The victim was unable to provide a description of the vehicle or suspect.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490; or 330-375-2Tip, or the Summit County

Crimestoppers Inc. at 330-434-COPS. You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (Crimes). Callers can remain anonymous.