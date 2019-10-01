Health-care giant Johnson & Johnson announced Tuesday that it has reached a $20.4 million settlement in principle with two Ohio counties on the eve of a huge federal trial to determine who is responsible for the nation’s opioid epidemic.

Under the proposed settlement, Johnson & Johnson would pay Cuyahoga and Summit counties $10 million in cash, reimburse $5 million in legal fees and direct $5.4 million to nonprofits for opioid-related programs in those communities.

“The settlement allows the company to avoid the resource demands and uncertainty of a trial as it continues to seek meaningful progress in addressing the nation’s opioid crisis,” Johnson & Johnson and its subsidiary Janssen Pharmaceuticals said in a statement Tuesday night. “The company recognizes the opioid crisis is a complex public health challenge and is working collaboratively to help communities and people in need.”

Under the tentative terms, the company resolves all claims by the counties with no admission of liability.

“This settlement represents yet another milestone in this litigation as it gets much-needed funding into the community while at the same time providing support for programs addressing opioid-exposed babies and their families,” said Frank L. Gallucci, an attorney for the plaintiffs.

The proposed deal, if finalized, would winnow to six the number of defendants scheduled to stand trial this month in a lawsuit brought by more than more than 2,500 counties, cities and Native American tribes. The plaintiffs sued nearly two dozen drug manufacturers, distributors and pharmacies, alleging that they fueled the nation’s prescription opioid epidemic, which has claimed more than 200,000 lives since 1999.

Those cases have been consolidated before a federal judge in Cleveland. Jury selection is set to begin on Oct. 16 and the trial is scheduled to start the following week.

The remaining defendants are: McKesson Corp., Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen, the three largest drug distributors in the nation, along with Walgreens, the country’s second largest pharmacy chain, Teva Pharmaceuticals, a manufacturer, and Henry Schein, a small distributor based in Ohio.

Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Janssen Pharmaceuticals manufactured two opioids that were distributed in Cuyahoga and Summit counties. Johnson & Johnson also owned two companies that processed and imported the raw material used to manufacture oxycodone, a highly addictive opioid.

The Johnson & Johnson settlement comes a little more than three weeks after Ireland-based Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, one of the largest manufacturers of generic opioids in the United States, announced it had reached a “settlement in principle” with the two Ohio counties. Under that deal, Mallinckrodt would pay them $24 million in cash and donate $6 million in medications, including those for addiction treatment.