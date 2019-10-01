A 29-year-old man told Akron police he was walking down the street Monday afternoon when a white car pulled up and the person inside began shooting at him.

The man was not struck and the suspect fled.

Gunfire did hit a nearby residence, in the 200 block of West Miller Avenue in Akron’s Summit Lake neighborhood. The residence was struck twice and nobody was home at the time of the shooting.

Akron police responded to the shots-fired call about 1:40 p.m. in the area of West Miller and Victory Street, east of Lake Shore Boulevard.

The man who was shot at was unable to provide a description of the shooter.