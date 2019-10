A 31-year-old man was shot in the stomach and hand over the weekend in Akron.

City police responded to a call for a shooting Saturday at about 12:15 p.m. in the 20 block of South Walnut Street.

Once on scene, officers found a male victim outside with gunshot wounds to his stomach and hand.

The victim was transported to Cleveland Clinic Akron General for treatment of nonlife-threatening injuries.

The victim was unable to provide a description of the shooter.