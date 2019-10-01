A man told Akron police three men tackled him to the ground and stole his money Monday night in Akron’s North Hill neighborhood.

The man told officers he was walking in the area of Oxford Ave and East Glenwood Avenue about 10:15 p.m. after buying some cigarettes at a store when the men assaulted him.

The men fled on foot.

The victim sustained minor injuries, police said.

One suspect was described as a black man, about 30 to 40 yeas old, with dreadlocks and wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans. The other two suspects were wearing black hats.